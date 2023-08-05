Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 5 at 4:51PM MDT until August 5 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…
Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…
Northeastern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 530 PM MDT.
* At 451 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wild Horse
Point, or 37 miles north of La Junta, moving southeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Arlington.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.