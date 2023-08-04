Special Weather Statement issued August 4 at 8:53PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 852 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Timpas, or 15 miles southwest of La Junta, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Otero

County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.