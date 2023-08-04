Special Weather Statement issued August 4 at 8:53PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 852 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Timpas, or 15 miles southwest of La Junta, moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Otero
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.