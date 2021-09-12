Special Weather Statement issued September 12 at 9:16PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 916 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Chivington, or 18 miles north of Lamar, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Chivington around 925 PM MDT.

Brandon around 930 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Sheridan Lake and

Towner.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.