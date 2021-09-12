Special Weather Statement issued September 12 at 8:34PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 834 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Wiley, or 10 miles northwest of Lamar, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Neegronda Reservoir, Queens Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir and
Neeoshe Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
