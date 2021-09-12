Special Weather Statement issued September 12 at 8:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 827 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles southeast of Lamar, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Granada, Bristol, Hartman and Holly.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.