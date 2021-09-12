Special Weather Statement issued September 12 at 7:09PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 709 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Sheridan Lake, or 18 miles south of Cheyenne Wells, moving southeast

at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Towner.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.