Special Weather Statement issued September 12 at 7:09PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 709 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Sheridan Lake, or 18 miles south of Cheyenne Wells, moving southeast
at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Towner.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
