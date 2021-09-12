Special Weather Statement issued September 12 at 6:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 633 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles north of Kim, or 34 miles south of North La Junta, moving east

at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Baca,

east central Las Animas and south central Bent Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.