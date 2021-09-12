Special Weather Statement issued September 12 at 3:13PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 313 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Stratmoor, or near Colorado Springs, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Security and Security-Widefield around 325 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Fountain and

Schriever AFB.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.