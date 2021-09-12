Special Weather Statement issued September 12 at 3:13PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 313 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Stratmoor, or near Colorado Springs, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Security and Security-Widefield around 325 PM MDT.
Other locations in the path of this storm include Fountain and
Schriever AFB.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
