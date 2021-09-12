Special Weather Statement issued September 12 at 2:58PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 257 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Peterson AFB, or near Colorado Springs, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Schriever AFB around 315 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Ellicott.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.