Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 12 at 6:51PM MDT until September 12 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 650 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Eads, or 28
miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Chivington and Brandon.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.