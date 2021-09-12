Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 12 at 6:29PM MDT until September 12 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Central Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 715 PM MDT.

* At 628 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Eads, or 32

miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Eads around 635 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include

Chivington and Brandon.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.