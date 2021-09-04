Special Weather Statement issued September 4 at 4:43PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 443 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Ellicott, or 25 miles east of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at

10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Yoder and Ellicott.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.