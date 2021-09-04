Special Weather Statement issued September 4 at 4:43PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 443 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Ellicott, or 25 miles east of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at
10 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Yoder and Ellicott.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
