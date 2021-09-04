Special Weather Statement issued September 4 at 4:36PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 436 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Pueblo West, or 10 miles northwest of Pueblo, moving southeast at 15

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Northern Pueblo, Pueblo West and Pueblo Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.