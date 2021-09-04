Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 4 at 6:42PM MDT until September 4 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 642 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast
of Greenhorn Mountain, or 18 miles southeast of Junkins Burn Scar,
moving southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Colorado City.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.