Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 4 at 6:42PM MDT until September 4 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 642 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast

of Greenhorn Mountain, or 18 miles southeast of Junkins Burn Scar,

moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Colorado City.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.