Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 4 at 6:32PM MDT until September 4 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

Southwestern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 700 PM MDT.

* At 631 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast

of Greenhorn Mountain, or 16 miles southeast of Junkins Burn Scar,

moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Rye and Colorado City.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.