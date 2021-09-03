Special Weather Statement issued September 3 at 9:17PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 917 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of

Hanover to 7 miles northeast of Walsenburg. Movement was east at 25

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern

Huerfano, southeastern El Paso, north central Las Animas and eastern

Pueblo Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.