Special Weather Statement issued September 3 at 9:17PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 917 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of
Hanover to 7 miles northeast of Walsenburg. Movement was east at 25
mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern
Huerfano, southeastern El Paso, north central Las Animas and eastern
Pueblo Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
