Special Weather Statement issued September 3 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 915 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Sugar City to 9 miles northeast of Blue

Lake. Movement was southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Cheraw, Hasty and McClave.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.