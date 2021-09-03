Special Weather Statement issued September 3 at 8:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 844 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles south of Fountain to 7 miles west of

Pueblo West to 16 miles east of Greenhorn Mountain. Movement was

southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Pueblo West, Pinon and Pueblo.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.