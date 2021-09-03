Special Weather Statement issued September 3 at 8:26PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 826 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 11 miles east of Boyero to 13 miles north of

Haswell. Movement was southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern

Kiowa County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.