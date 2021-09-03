Special Weather Statement issued September 3 at 6:54PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 654 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles south of Royal Gorge, or 16 miles northwest of Junkins Burn

Scar, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern

Fremont County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.