Special Weather Statement issued September 3 at 11:32PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1131 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Cheraw to 7 miles west of Higbee to 12
miles south of Timpas. Movement was east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Swink, Cheraw,
Higbee, Timpas, John Martin Reservoir and Fort Lyon.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
