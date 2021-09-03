Special Weather Statement issued September 3 at 10:03PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 1003 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 23 miles south of Avondale to 17 miles south of

Truckton. Movement was east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of west central

Otero, western Crowley and eastern Pueblo Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.