Special Weather Statement issued September 3 at 10:03PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1003 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 23 miles south of Avondale to 17 miles south of
Truckton. Movement was east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of west central
Otero, western Crowley and eastern Pueblo Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments