Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 3 at 9:50PM MDT until September 3 at 11:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Eastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1115 PM MDT.

* At 950 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Brandon to near McClave, moving southeast at 20

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Chivington around 955 PM MDT.

Brandon around 1005 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include

Wiley, Sheridan Lake and Lamar.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or

lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.

SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.