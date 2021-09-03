Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 3 at 9:32PM MDT until September 3 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 932 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 11 miles northwest of Brandon to near Chivington to 9

miles west of Sweetwater Reservoir, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Eads, Sheridan Lake, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir,

Chivington, Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir and Queens Reservoir.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or

lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.

SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.