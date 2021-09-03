Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 3 at 8:58PM MDT until September 3 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 858 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 11 miles south of Kit Carson to 6 miles west of Eads,
moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Eads, Sheridan Lake, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater
Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir and Queens
Reservoir.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or
lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.
SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from
windows.