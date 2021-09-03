Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 3 at 8:39PM MDT until September 3 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Central Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1000 PM MDT.

* At 839 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 7 miles southwest of Kit Carson to 8 miles north of
Haswell, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Eads, Chivington and Brandon.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or
lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.
SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from
windows.

National Weather Service

