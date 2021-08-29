Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 1:04PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 103 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Bonanza, or 7 miles southwest of Decker Burn Scar, moving southeast
at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph, half inch hail and heavy rainfall.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central
Saguache County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
