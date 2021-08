Alerts

At 1028 PM MDT, a heat burst from dying thunderstorms were occurring

in the Pueblo area. As the heat burst occurred, the temperature went

from 73 degrees to 83 degrees, and the winds gusts to 60 to 65 mph

at the airport. These strong gusty winds will continue until 11 pm

mainly across the eastern sections of Pueblo.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.