Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 5:08PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 507 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles southwest of Pritchett, or 23 miles southwest of Springfield,
moving northeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baca
and eastern Las Animas Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Comments