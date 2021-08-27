Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 5:08PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 507 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles southwest of Pritchett, or 23 miles southwest of Springfield,

moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baca

and eastern Las Animas Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.