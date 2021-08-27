Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 3:43PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 343 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles south of Kim, or 35 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving east

at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Baca and

southeastern Las Animas Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.