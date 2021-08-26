Special Weather Statement issued August 26 at 9:43PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 942 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Falcon to 11 miles southwest of Pueblo

Reservoir. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern El

Paso and northwestern Pueblo Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.