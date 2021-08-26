Special Weather Statement issued August 26 at 4:32PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 431 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17

miles northeast of Branson, or 32 miles north of Des Moines, moving

east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Las

Animas County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.