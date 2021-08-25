Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 5:49PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 549 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

McClave, or 13 miles west of Lamar, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Hasty and McClave around 600 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include McClave.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.