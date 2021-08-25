Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 5:42PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 541 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles south of Brandon, or 19 miles northeast of Lamar, moving
northwest at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Brandon and Chivington.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments