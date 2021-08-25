Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 5:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles south of Towner, or 18 miles north of Coolidge, moving
northwest at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern
Prowers and southeastern Kiowa Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Comments