Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 5:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles south of Towner, or 18 miles north of Coolidge, moving

northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern

Prowers and southeastern Kiowa Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.