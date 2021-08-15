Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 2:58PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 258 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles north of Junkins Burn Scar, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Junkins Burn Scar.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.