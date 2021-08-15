Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 2:24PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 224 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
western Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Colorado Springs, Stratmoor, Fort Carson, Cimarron Hills, Peterson
AFB, Security, Fountain and Security-Widefield.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments