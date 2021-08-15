Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 1:17AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

Southwestern Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Costilla County in south central Colorado…

Moderate to heavy showers and a few thunderstorms have developed

over the Spring Burn Scar, and will have the potential to persist

into the overnight hours. Areas of torrential rainfall are occurring

with this activity. Elevated streamflows and water levels may occur

on area rivers, creeks, and streams. While uncertain, there is some

possibility that this activity could eventually lead to localized

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.