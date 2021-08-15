Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 1:17AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
Southwestern Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…
Northeastern Costilla County in south central Colorado…
Moderate to heavy showers and a few thunderstorms have developed
over the Spring Burn Scar, and will have the potential to persist
into the overnight hours. Areas of torrential rainfall are occurring
with this activity. Elevated streamflows and water levels may occur
on area rivers, creeks, and streams. While uncertain, there is some
possibility that this activity could eventually lead to localized
flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
