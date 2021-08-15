Flash Flood Warning issued August 15 at 3:13AM MDT until August 15 at 5:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 313 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated that earlier thunderstorms

produced heavy rain, with rainfall accumulations between 0.6 and 1.3

inches. While shower and thunderstorm activity has diminished, flash

flooding could still be ongoing.

Earlier excessive rainfall over the warning area could cause mud

slides near steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud,

vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Earlier thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn

Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Spring Burn Scar.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county,

northwestern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano

county and southern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160.

This includes the following high risk locations…

South Abeyta Creek near County Road 443 and South Abeyta Creek near

County Road 442.

This is a life threatening situation. Earlier heavy rainfall may

cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.