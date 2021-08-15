Flash Flood Warning issued August 15 at 3:13AM MDT until August 15 at 5:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 313 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated that earlier thunderstorms
produced heavy rain, with rainfall accumulations between 0.6 and 1.3
inches. While shower and thunderstorm activity has diminished, flash
flooding could still be ongoing.
Earlier excessive rainfall over the warning area could cause mud
slides near steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud,
vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Earlier thunderstorms
producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn
Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Spring Burn Scar.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county,
northwestern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano
county and southern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160.
This includes the following high risk locations…
South Abeyta Creek near County Road 443 and South Abeyta Creek near
County Road 442.
This is a life threatening situation. Earlier heavy rainfall may
cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.