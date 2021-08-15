Flash Flood Warning issued August 15 at 2:01AM MDT until August 15 at 5:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central portions of the Spring Burn Scar in…

Northeastern Costilla County in south central Colorado…

Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 500 AM MDT.

* At 201 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.2 inches

of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.3

inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the warning area may cause mud slides near

steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation

and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn

Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Spring Burn Scar.

* Some locations that may experience flash flooding include…

Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county,

northwestern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano

county and southern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160.

This includes the following high risk locations…

South Abeyta Creek near County Road 443 and South Abeyta Creek near

County Road 442.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.