Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 8:05PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 804 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Cokedale, or near Trinidad, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Trinidad, Cokedale, Starkville, Segundo and Boncarbo.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.