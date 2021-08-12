Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 7:48PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 747 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Peyton, or 21 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving southwest
at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Eastern Colorado Springs, Black Forest, Peyton and Falcon.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
