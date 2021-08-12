Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 6:38PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 638 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Simla, or 23 miles southwest of Limon, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Ramah around 655 PM MDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.