Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 4:53PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 451 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Blue Lake, or 20 miles northeast of North La Junta, moving southwest

at 25 mph. Other strong storms were developing between La Junta and

Rocky Ford, and to the northwest of Las Animas. These storms were

also moving southwest at around 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Las Animas and John Martin Reservoir around 505 PM MDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.