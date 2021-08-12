Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 300 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Towner, or 18 miles west of Tribune, moving west at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Sheridan Lake.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Comments