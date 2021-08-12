Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 12 at 7:56PM MDT until August 12 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 830 PM MDT.

* At 756 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Peyton, or 21

miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Peyton.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.