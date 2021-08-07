Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 4:31PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 428 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Campo, or 23 miles north of Boise City, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern
Baca County.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8:00 PM for Baca
county.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Comments