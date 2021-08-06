Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 5:17PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 514 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a few thunderstorms over

western Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Observations from Colorado Springs airport and radar data.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. High

profile vehicles will affected.

These storms will affect the greater Colorado Springs area out into

northern El Paso county.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.