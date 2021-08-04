Special Weather Statement issued August 4 at 4:20PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 420 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles north of Pritchett, or 15 miles northwest of Springfield,
moving south at 15 mph. Persistent moderate to heavy rain has been
falling over the region. Some personal weather stations have picked
up around .7″ of rain in the past hour. This will make local roads
potentially hazardous to travel on with road ponding expected or
gravel roads being overly saturated. Drainages in the vicinity may
be running high too.
Locations impacted include…
Pritchett.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
