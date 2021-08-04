Special Weather Statement issued August 4 at 4:20PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 420 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles north of Pritchett, or 15 miles northwest of Springfield,

moving south at 15 mph. Persistent moderate to heavy rain has been

falling over the region. Some personal weather stations have picked

up around .7″ of rain in the past hour. This will make local roads

potentially hazardous to travel on with road ponding expected or

gravel roads being overly saturated. Drainages in the vicinity may

be running high too.

Locations impacted include…

Pritchett.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.