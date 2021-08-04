Special Weather Statement issued August 4 at 4:08PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 408 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Boone, or 24 miles east of Pueblo, moving south at 15 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Pueblo

County.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.