Special Weather Statement issued August 4 at 4:08PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 408 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Boone, or 24 miles east of Pueblo, moving south at 15 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Pueblo
County.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
